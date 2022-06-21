It has been a life-changing few months for Wheeler Yuta following his classic “AEW Rampage” match with Jon Moxley back in April. Since then, he’s joined the Blackpool Combat Club (BCC) alongside Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and William Regal, and also competed in New Japan’s Best of the Super Juniors tournament in May. All in all, it’s good to be the man some call Yoots.

In an appearance on “Rasslin'”, Yuta talked about his experiences with the BCC, how the group prepares for big matches, and what Regal has done for Yuta’s career.

“Usually before the matches, we sort of game plan things,” Yuta said. “We talk during the day and try to figure out different little things that [Regal] can see improve from the week before. And then after the match, we go over whether or not it happened. So it’s always been really helpful. And then if he thinks of anything a few days later, he’ll send me a text.”

Yuta was then asked if Danielson and Moxley also reach out to him to give advice, much like Regal does.

“Absolutely. Especially Danielson,” Yuta said. “Mox is more of when we’re at the building. He’s very aloof, a very mysterious man … Danielson, you get some casual exchanges.”

“Rasslin'” host Brandon F. Walker then followed up by asking which of the two, between Danielson and Regal, reaches out the most to Yuta to give advice.

“That’s tough. It’s close,” Yuta said.

Walker still had one more hard question in the bag: “Does Regal text British?”

“I don’t know if he texts British, but I read it in the voice in my head,” Yuta said. “So I don’t know if that’s me or him.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Rasslin’ and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]