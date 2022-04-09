Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live AEW Rampage Viewing Party. Tonight’s matches were recorded Wednesday at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusett. (**SPOILERS**, if you’re interested)

Four matches are being promoted for tonight’s show.

Bryan Danielson vs. Trent Beretta

QT Marshall vs. Swerve Strickland

Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament qualifying match: Red Velvet vs. Willow Nightingale

Jon Moxley vs. Wheeler Yuta

Our live coverage of AEW Rampage begins at 10 PM Eastern.

