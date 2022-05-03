Two former Bullet Club members, Finn Balor and AJ Styles, reunited on this week’s RAW.

As seen in the video below, Balor did a run-in to save Styles from a beatdown at the hands of Edge and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day stable. Thereafter, both men raised their arms and did the signature Kliq/nWo/Bullet Club gesture. While Balor was the founder of the heel NJPW faction, Styles replaced Balor in the stable for several years between 2014 and 2016.

Earlier on RAW, Styles wrestled Priest in a match with a stipulation being that the latter would be banned from ringside at WrestleMania Backlash if he lost. Priest lost the bout but Edge ran in for the post-match attack.

AJ Styles will wrestle Edge in a WrestleMania 38 rematch at the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash Premium Live Event. Balor, meanwhile, is moving on from losing the United States Title to Theory.

You can see highlights from the Bullet Club reunion below.

AJ Styles and Finn Balor back together! That’s long term booking my friends 😭😭 #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/iz869NOl9i — Public Enemies Podcast (@TheEnemiesPE3) May 3, 2022

