Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

– The WrestleMania Backlash go-home edition of WWE RAW opens up with a video showing us what happened on last Friday’s SmackDown with The Bloodline, RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre. We’re now live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman. They stop on the entrance-way as the pyro goes off. Mike Rome does the introductions as they march to the ring now.

The Bloodline hits the ring and poses for more pyro now. Heyman takes the mic and welcomes everyone to RAW and he gets a pop. Heyman tells people at home they should put their kids down, because look at those kids anyway, and take the chance to acknowledge your Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Fans boo but a “Roman!” chant also starts up. Reigns calls on North Carolina to acknowledge him for another mixed reaction.

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro suddenly drop Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso out of nowhere in the middle of the ring with dual RKOs. The crowd pops big. Reigns turns around and faces off with Riddle and Randy Orton now. The music quickly hits and out comes Drew McIntyre with his sword, Angela. Drew gets pyro and then marches to the ring, staring Reigns down. Reigns stares back as Drew enters the ring to stand with RK-Bro. Orton and Riddle exit the ring now so Drew can have Reigns to himself.

Reigns and Drew have words, then they start brawling in the middle of the ring. Drew rams Reigns back but Reigns tosses him into the corner. Reigns unloads but Drew turns it around in the corner. The Usos rush the ring to help Reigns but RK-Bro also returns to the ring. The six-man brawl continues as WWE officials rush the ring to try and restore order. We go to commercial.

