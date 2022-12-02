Matt Cardona: Facts Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Former Zack Ryder

Matt Cardona has fought many tough battles inside of a wrestling ring, but none can be as tough as the battle he fought with cancer as a teenager in high school. When Cardona was in high school, a lump on his foot was discovered. That lump turned out to be cancerous and spread past his foot and into his lungs. Cardona had to go through chemotherapy in an attempt to eradicate the cancer from his body. All the treatments caused him to miss a year of his high school career.

Matt Cardona's perseverance paid off because he was able to overcome the cancer. Although he is open about this time in life, he does not mention it often because he "does not want it to define him." Cardona said his love and desire to become a professional wrestler was what helped him get through the many treatments at such a young age. In a 2016 interview with WWE.com, Cardona talked about how his passion for wrestling fueled him during this time: "It sucked, it did ... but the thing that kept me going was that I knew I had to beat it to get here because this was my destiny. I don't know why. I wasn't born into this business, but for some reason, my whole life has been to get here."