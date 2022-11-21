Edge: What Only Hardcore Fans Know About The Rated-R Superstar

How many wrestlers can claim to be a Grand Slam Champion, Royal Rumble winner, King of the Ring, and Money in the Bank winner? The answer is: not many. In fact, Edge was the first pro wrestler to achieve this monumental feat, as he wrote his name in WWE's history books several times over.

Born Adam Copeland in Ontario, Canada, Edge is widely regarded as one of WWE's greatest performers of all time. Whether it was his individual success where he cleaned up capturing all the gold in the company, or his legendary tag matches alongside his real-life best friend Christian, he never failed to deliver iconic performances that had the crowd on their feet.

While his achievements are all there for everyone to see and appreciate — either through YouTube highlights or watching his old matches on the WWE Network — it's equally important to find out more about the man behind the Rated-R Superstar façade. His entrance theme always began with "you think you know me." Well, there might be a thing or two you might not know. Here are the facts that every fan should know about Edge.