Road Dogg Clarifies Controversial Comments About Bret Hart

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg stirred up social media yesterday after sharing his thoughts on two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart on his podcast. Many came to the defense of Hart after Dogg claimed Hart was not a great wrestler and he, himself, was a better sports entertainer than the seven-time world champion. Hart has had numerous memorable matches throughout his career and influenced today's generation of stars such as CM Punk and FTR, who have been vocal about their admiration for Hart.

On a special edition of his "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast, Road Dogg clarified his comments.

"I didn't mean to stir it up," Road Dogg said. "These are my legitimate feelings that I thought I put out there as honestly as I could. ... It's just my opinion. Bret and I get along to this day."

Road Dogg answered the question of whether it is fair to say that he believes Hart is not a great wrestler. "That is fair to say and I feel that way today, even though everybody has been really angry at me on Twitter," he said. "It's just my opinion. ... Hyperbole is the verbiage of the day and everything is the best or the worst, and today, I'm on the worst and so I'm sorry. I'm sorry I shared an opinion on a platform I was given in order to share my opinion."

Road Dogg explained what he meant by saying he was a better sports entertainer than Hart.

"If you ask me to go out there and entertain a crowd, I would have different ways to do that other than grappling and wrestling," Road Dogg continued. "I stand by that, right now."

