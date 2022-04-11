WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is very appreciative of CM Punk and Dax Harwood constantly paying homage to him on AEW TV.

We noted earlier how Punk’s AEW debut match against Darby Allin was a beat-for-beat tribute to Hart’s match against The 1-2-3 Kid on a 1994 episode of RAW. Furthermore, during his Dog Collar Match against MJF at AEW Revolution, Punk replicated the exact finish to the Bret Hart vs. Roddy Piper match at WrestleMania 8. Punk also paid tribute to Hart when he executed a small package to pin Wardlow earlier this year on Dynamite. That match, especially the finish, was reminiscent to the Bret Hart vs. Diesel match from the 1995 Survivor Series.

Meanwhile, Harwood has constantly professed his love and admiration for Hart through social media. Harwood even received a text message from Hart prior to his match against CM Punk last month on Dynamite.

In a recent interview with The DropKick Podcast, Hart was asked if he had any words for Punk and Harwood.

“I appreciate them,” Hart said.” It means a lot to me for them to be big fans of mine. I try to cheer them on as much as possible. I wish I could see them more often and be more of an input to helping them with their careers. I just want them to know I’ll always be in their corner cheering them on.”

When asked to comment on rising Canadian indie wrestler Mo Jabari AKA Kid Chocolate, Hart predicted a bright future for the young wrestler.

“I think Mo’s got a great shot at becoming a big star,” Hart said. “He’s got a good attitude, he’s got a lot of heart. He’s got a lot of great wrestling moves. I think he’s done his best to do a lot of things the way I used to but there’s nothing wrong with that. If he could be as good as I was, that’s a good start to your career. I think he’s gonna make a big name for himself.”

When asked if he had any advice for other young wrestlers pursuing a career in the business, Bret Hart said: “Watch as many of my matches back all the time and study it and learn how to do it right.”

You can watch the full Bret Hart interview below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts