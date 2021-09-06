In his AEW debut match, CM Punk defeated Darby Allin at tonight’s AEW All Out. This was Punk’s first match in seven years. While the crowd was firmly behind Punk, Allin received a number of chants throughout the match, as well.
Near the end of the bout, Punk was able to hit GTS on Allin for the pinfall victory. Post-match, Punk celebrated a bit before Sting came down to the ring and check on his friend. Sting then offered his hand to Punk, who eventually shook it.
Allin got up after the match and Punk shook his hand.
Be sure to follow our live coverage of tonight’s show!
You can check out highlights from the match in the images below:
Your winner is… C-M PUNK!!!
– @Nick_Hausman #AllOut pic.twitter.com/foTjKGJdfB
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 6, 2021
IT'S CLOBBERIN' TIME! @CMPunk x #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/fcAdyz6i9I
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Chicago ❤️ CM Punk
– @Nick_Hausman #AllOut pic.twitter.com/CXWaCuQPm1
— WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) September 6, 2021
What a moment – @CMPunk vs @DarbyAllin #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/hCaCtCAgvo
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@CMPunk sends @DarbyAllin flying into the ring post. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/cJTEde7vBP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
GTS!! #AEWAllOut @CMPunk@AEW https://t.co/mawpvxZKAR pic.twitter.com/GS4Z2rk5Av
— SirLARIATO (@SirLARIATO) September 6, 2021
Is it GTS time? @CMPunk x #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/16J6zqHTcn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
.@DarbyAllin regains the momentum against @CMPunk. #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/7zLctmE0pF
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
The Best in the World! @CMPunk wins in his first match back in 7 years! #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/SOpg6VsYWL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021
Respect. @CMPunk x @Sting#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/jFZpWVlsOS
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 6, 2021