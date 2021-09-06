In his AEW debut match, CM Punk defeated Darby Allin at tonight’s AEW All Out. This was Punk’s first match in seven years. While the crowd was firmly behind Punk, Allin received a number of chants throughout the match, as well.

Near the end of the bout, Punk was able to hit GTS on Allin for the pinfall victory. Post-match, Punk celebrated a bit before Sting came down to the ring and check on his friend. Sting then offered his hand to Punk, who eventually shook it.

Allin got up after the match and Punk shook his hand.

