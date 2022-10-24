Facts About Bray Wyatt Only Hardcore Fans Know

Bray Wyatt, also known as Windham Rotunda, claims to have the whole world in his hands — and by this point, it's fairly hard to argue with him. If the size of the reaction for his return at Extreme Rules 2022 was any indication, Wyatt has cemented himself as this generation's Undertaker equivalent. From his methodically creepy promo delivery to his eye-catching horror visuals, the man is truly in a league of his own. Despite the fact that the powers that be might have stifled him a bit over the years, the fan support for him has rarely wavered.

Whether he was leading his followers through the darkness or teaching the Muscle Man Dance, Wyatt has never delivered anything less than 110%. But what's really going on behind all the smokes, mirrors and creepy masks and what are the true facts surrounding the Eater of Worlds? Grab your lanterns and follow the buzzards, because these are facts about Bray Wyatt that only hardcore fans know.