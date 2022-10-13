The 15 Spookiest Wrestlers In WWE History

After a schism with her tag partner Nikki Cross, Bliss soon found herself at the mercy of Bray Wyatt AKA The Fiend. Following this attack, Little Miss Bliss began to show more signs of Harley Quinn style mental psychosis, even becoming more violent in her matches. Bliss officially aligned herself with The Fiend, even joining Bray and his puppets on weekly Firefly Fun House segments. What could've been an unnecessary addition quickly resulted in some of WWE's best weekly content, with Bliss and Wyatt sharing some delightfully depraved chemistry.

Things eventually went off the rails, in typical WWE fashion, when The Fiend reignited his feud with Randy Orton. With Orton having set The Fiend ablaze, Bliss was left to keep the storyline going without him which resulted in some rather oddball developments. Even fans who dug The Fiend's supernatural shenanigans were growing increasingly tired of Orton being punked out by a grown woman in pigtails.

Things got no better when, during Fiend and Orton's WrestleMania blow off, Bliss opted to betray The Fiend — costing him the match. The reasons for this turn were only barely explained and with barely any regard for the storyline that preceded it. It's no wonder the whole debacle was selected as the worst feud of 2021 by Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Despite these issues, it cannot be denied that Bliss threw herself into the repacking with ample gusto — easily matching Bray Wyatt's manic energy tit for tat.