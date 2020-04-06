Wrestling fans were polarized by the Firefly Funhouse match at Night Two of WrestleMania 36. While many loved the segment, some hated it.

The match saw Bray Wyatt and John Cena transport to various scenes, including Monday Nitro, a Saturday Night's Main Event promo and Cena's debut against Kurt Angle. While there was very little action, Wyatt ultimately defeated Cena.

PCW Canadian Champion Jay Walker took to Twitter to give his thoughts on what the match meant.

Walker theorized that every scene told the story of their careers, in order. Ultimately Cena played it safe to stay at the top and it cost him everything. Wyatt evolved and grew stronger despite having floundered earlier in his career. To heal Bray Wyatt, The Fiend needed to hurt Cena. Finally, Cena's time was up and Bray's time is now.

Walker posted a lengthy Twitter thread explaining the match, which you can check out below.

WrestleMania 30 is the most pivotal night. It's why we're here. Bray had the whole world in his hands. Cena had a chance to make a star BUT, he chose not to and it hurt Bray. So now Cena must look at his past to see the errors of his ways... pic.twitter.com/VOXnYRHVP1 — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

There's an infamous meeting where Vince was looking for his next big star. He told everyone to let him know who had the ruthless aggression to take that position and run with it. Cena, despite being very early in his career, said he's up for it. And was going to prove it. pic.twitter.com/9TNXwO9kIc — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Cena's debut was memorable. You can only imagine what would've happened if he never got that one moment to shine. He was very one dimensional. He wasn't ready and almost got fired. pic.twitter.com/EinkxAUG92 — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

But because of his body, Cena was given another chance. It's the old school thinking that plagues WWE. However, his muscles alone couldn't carry the company. He was given a chance to reinvent himself or be fired and... pic.twitter.com/HOB3NGDpxO — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Cena became the Dr of Thugonomics!



His edgy, fourth wall-breaking promos made him a hit. But it hurt & buried a lot of talent along the way. And rubbed some people the wrong way.



It's very lonely at the top of the mountain... pic.twitter.com/3sIGEmSdcG — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Can you imagine if he was scripted back then?



In this moment, Bray is making him rhyme. He's writing the script. And what's the audience's response? Not favourable. And eventually, the creative turns on him too. pic.twitter.com/JnGbA3lxFa — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Enter Bray Wyatt. He was different. He was becoming a star in a system where everyone played by the rules. He really had momentum on his side... pic.twitter.com/ufJo6L8N5q — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

We rewind back to WrestleMania 30. Cena would have MADE Bray Wyatt that night. But instead, he was afraid to take a chance on him. He felt he wasn't ready even though the ppl wanted it. All he had to do was swing the chair.... pic.twitter.com/MMCZdvChV4 — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

But of course, it was too late.



Cena was too slow. The Wyatt Family & Bray faded away. Cena was too afraid to seem heelish. Well now he would face his ultimate fear... pic.twitter.com/O6oB9V02Ie — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

It always hung over his head. What if he veered off the safe course and took that risk? What if his character made that jump? He didn't want to fail those who believed in him. pic.twitter.com/jUEj9ZWIad — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

And that's where Cena snapped. He didn't want to know. He was coming face to face with some deep rooted questions he didn't want answers to. He had already failed enough... pic.twitter.com/ycNZMRDBPc — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Cena played it safe to stay at the top. And it cost him everything. Everything that defined him has been taken from him. And while he clung to the light, something else emerged from the shadows... pic.twitter.com/fqYOAvFe6G — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020

Having stopped taking chances long ago, Cena lost everything.



But Bray, despite having no opportunities and nobody having faith in him. He took the risk, he evolved and grew stronger. Now was the time to take back his moment. pic.twitter.com/BpM9dvdNBn — Jay Walker (@iamjaywalker) April 6, 2020