Wrestling fans were polarized by the Firefly Funhouse match at Night Two of WrestleMania 36. While many loved the segment, some hated it.

The match saw Bray Wyatt and John Cena transport to various scenes, including Monday Nitro, a Saturday Night's Main Event promo and Cena's debut against Kurt Angle. While there was very little action, Wyatt ultimately defeated Cena.

PCW Canadian Champion Jay Walker took to Twitter to give his thoughts on what the match meant.

Walker theorized that every scene told the story of their careers, in order. Ultimately Cena played it safe to stay at the top and it cost him everything. Wyatt evolved and grew stronger despite having floundered earlier in his career. To heal Bray Wyatt, The Fiend needed to hurt Cena. Finally, Cena's time was up and Bray's time is now.

