Firefly Fun House Match: John Cena vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

We go back to the ring and out first comes John Cena. Cena's entrance is quickly interrupted by a Firefly Fun House feel. Bray Wyatt appears at the Firefly Fun House. He talks about how another realm exists, filled with monsters and others. Wyatt addresses Cena and says he's about to face his most dangerous opponent yet, himself. Wyatt welcomes us to the Firefly Fun House. Cena is now in the Fun House. He spots Abby The Witch and then Ramblin' Rabbit pops up. Rabbit says Wyatt went that way, through that door. He tells Cena to be careful. Cena opens the door and enters. Cena is somewhere dark now. The Evil Devil Boss puppet appears, looking like Vince McMahon. He tells Cena to prove that he has this and that, or he's fired!

Wyatt is in the ring now. We see flashes from Cena's debut with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle years ago. Wyatt repeats the promo Angle cut that night. Cena comes out wearing his Prototype gear, coming out from behind the large SmackDown fist. Cena enters the ring and Wyatt asks what makes him think he can hang with Wyatt. Cena says ruthless aggression. He keeps swinging and keeps missing as Wyatt taunts him. Cena chases Wyatt out of the ring. Evil Boss and Mercy The Buzzard on commentary as we see a Saturday Night's Main Event intro now. We see the fitness gym bro version of Wyatt now. He's cutting an old school WWF promo, introducing his tag team partner, who is Cena, lifting weights like it's nothing. Wyatt calls him Johnny Largemeat or something like that. Cena rages with the dumbbells like they're paper. Abby is impressed, as is Wyatt. Cena can't lift his arms now. Wyatt channels his inner Hulk Hogan and Cena is back in front of the SmackDown fist now. His "Word Life" theme starts up now. Cena is wearing the Dr. of Thuganomics gear he brought back at WrestleMania last year. Wyatt is in the ring.

Cena hits the ring and can only speak in rhyme. He warns Wyatt to run. Wyatt gets emotional and talks about how he's had to earn everything and had it taken from him, but Cena's chances are unlimited. Wyatt says Cena is not a a hero, he's a bully, a horrible person who takes the weaknesses of others and turns them into jokes. He says Cena would do anything for fame. Congratulations Cena, you're the man now... poor, lonely John Cena. Wyatt says this is Cena's last chance now, the floor is his. Cena rhymes some more and charges into the corner but Wyatt moves. Cena turns back around looking for Wyatt and Wyatt drops him with a right hand.

We see the very first version of Bray Wyatt now, sitting at his home in somewhere like the Florida swamp. We see flashes of their WrestleMania match 6 years ago as Wyatt goes on with his promo. He tells Cena to run. They jump back to the ring and the old version of Wyatt attacks Cena. Wyatt kisses Cena on the head and goes for Sister Abigail. Cena slides out. Wyatt says that's not enough to end it, but this is. Cena grabs a chair from Wyatt. Wyatt goes to his knees and puts his hands up. He says Cena made the wrong choice 6 years ago, so fix it now. Cena swings the chair and Wyatt is gone. We see WCW Monday Nitro graphics flash now. Wyatt is in the ring wearing a Wolfpac nWo t-shirt. He channels Eric Bischoff, who is shown several times in the flashes, and Wyatt, as Bischoff, introduces Cena, who is supposed to be The Hulkster. Cena comes out to the Hollywood Hogan music, wearing a black & white nWo shirt. Cena ends up beating Wyatt down. We see more flashes of Cena's career. He keeps swinging but now we see it's no longer Wyatt he's hitting, it's Husky The Pig.

The Fiend appears behind Cena. Cena turns around. The Fiend ends up dropping him with Sister Abigail. The Fiend applies the Mandible Claw and holds him down. We hear laughter as Wyatt appears to count a pin. The Fiend stands tall and holds his arms out.

Winner: The Fiend

This is from our live coverage of WrestleMania 36 Night Two. Click here to join our full WrestleMania coverage and Viewing Party.