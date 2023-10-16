Why Damien Priest Calls Bad Bunny Match The Most Important Thing He's Done In His Career

Damian Priest and Bad Bunny battled it out at Backlash over the summer, taking each other to the limit with trash can lids, kendo sticks, and more before the recording artist ultimately walked away with the victory. It had been 18 years since WWE held such a major event in Puerto Rico, and the significance was not lost on Priest. Speaking on an episode of WWE's "The Bump," Priest said the match was easily the most important thing he's ever done in his career.

"I'm a very proud Puerto Rican and love that I got to go to the island and do it there and do this historic moment for our little island," Priest said. "But what it did for Latinos, just putting us in the front page, so to speak, showcasing what we can do on our home turf and the world saw it, how special it was. I hear people that are not Hispanic coming up to me and saying, 'That was so special, that I felt it.'"

Priest and fellow Judgment Day stablemate Dominik Mysterio spoke during their appearance about Hispanic Heritage Month and how important representation of their culture is to them. Priest said the importance of the month is everyone should feel something positive about the Latino culture and those representing it.

"I think everyone should always be proud and should always represent, no matter where they come from, no matter where their blood lies. That's something that we should all be proud of and that — win or lose — that moment was bigger than any one match. And by far, I don't think I could ever be prouder of a moment," Priest said.