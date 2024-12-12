Adam Cole Earns A Shot At MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring At AEW Worlds End

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly might have been united in the past, but at the Winter is Coming edition of "AEW Dynamite," they fought to see who would get to face Maxwell Jacob Friedman for the Dynamite Diamond Ring at Worlds End on December 28. After a back-and-forth bout that saw MJF try and dictate the winner, it was Cole who rolled up his former tag team partner to pick up the victory.

In the early stages, it was Cole who got the better of O'Reilly, but after O'Reilly got himself going Cole looked a little conflicted as to whether he wanted to carry on fighting his friend. However, O'Reilly was extremely focused and took advantage with tough strikes and submission attempts heading into the picture-in-picture break, where O'Reilly continued to dominate.

Coming out of the break, Cole landed a big strike and went for the Panama Sunrise, which led to a brainbuster from Cole onto his knee for a two-count. After a double down caused by a series of strikes and counters, O'Reilly put together a series of submissions that Cole managed to escape from. They worked their way into the corner where Cole was finally able to land the Panama Sunrise. Cole looked to hit The Boom, but as he ran to the ropes, O'Reilly picked his ankle for an ankle lock that Cole escaped from by rolling O'Reilly to the outside.

On the outside, Cole landed a nasty superkick that laid out O'Reilly, and when they gout back into the ring, Cole looked to go for the finish, but as he stood ready, MJF ran out from the crowd with the Dynamite Diamond Ring and swung for the fences. However, Cole ducked and knocked MJF off the apron, leading to O'Reilly rolling up Cole for a near fall in the midst of everything. O'Reilly went back to the ankle, but Cole saw an opening and rolled up his former partner for the victory.

After the match, Cole and MJF traded verbal barbs from a distance, while The Undisputed Kingdom came out to console O'Reilly on the loss. Cole went for a handshake, but O'Reilly was having none of it and marched to the back out of frustration.