Adam Cole And Former Friend Win AEW Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly emerged as the dual winners of the "AEW Dynamite" Dozen Battle Royal on Wednesday night, setting the stage for the pair to face off in singles action with an opportunity at MJF and the "Dynamite" Diamond Ring on the line. O'Reilly and Cole were joined by The Don Callis Family's Brian Cage and Lance Archer, as well as Evil Uno, Action Andretti, Lio Rush, Dante Martin, Darius Martin, Rocky Romero, and The Butcher in the bout, with Cage and Archer pairing up to reach the final four alongside the eventual winners. Cage had Cole on one side of the ring while Archer and O'Reilly fought on the other side, with Cage almost eliminating Cole from the bout with an attempted inside-out suplex.

However, Cole fought back and attempted to land a Panama Sunrise on the apron, only to be caught and wrestled onto Cage's shoulders possibly for the F-10. Meanwhile, O'Reilly was shown to receive a chokeslam into the top turnbuckle by Archer – who was himself stood on the apron. Cole fought out of Cage's grasp to land back in the ring, landing a thrust kick followed by a variation of the Last Shot to eliminate Cage, as O'Reilly hit a headkick to Archer to eliminate him. Cole and O'Reilly will now face each other during "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming" next week, with the winner facing MJF at Worlds End. Cole and O'Reilly have been at odds over recent weeks over the former's issues with MJF, with O'Reilly blaming Cole for Roderick Strong's attack at Full Gear.