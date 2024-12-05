AEW Dynamite Live Coverage 12/4 - Continental Classic Continues, Dynamite Dozen Battle Royal & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dynamite" on December 4, 2024, coming to you live from the Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana!

The Continental Classic is set to continue tonight, as one third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions Claudio Castagnoli squares off with House of Black's Brody King in a Gold League Match, while Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family takes on Shelton Benjamin in a Blue League Match. As of writing, Castagnoli, King, and Will Ospreay are leading the Gold League with three points each. Fletcher and Benjamin lead the Blue League with three points of their own, with defending AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada and Daniel Garcia both tied for second place with one point each.

The annual "Dynamite" Dozen Battle Royal is set to be held tonight, with the winner receiving a shot at challenging MJF for his "Dynamite" Diamond Ring. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong will be among those competing in the match tonight, with both announcing that they would be entering during last week's edition of the show during a verbal exchange between them, Kyle O'Reilly, and MJF.

Old rivals Penelope Ford and Anna Jay will be competing against one another in the ring tonight for the first time since the former and The Bunny came up short to the latter and Tay Melo on the December 31, 2021 edition of "AEW Rampage". Ford will surely be looking to redeem herself from losses to Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. on the November 6 and November 13 editions of "Dynamite" respectively, while Jay emerged victorious over Deonna Purrazzo in the opening match of the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour Pre-Show.

Jay White will be going head-to-head with another third of the reigning AEW World Trios Champions PAC. White looked to attack "Hangman" Adam Page last week, but was ultimately blindsided with an attack of his own on PAC and his Death Riders stablemates Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir.

Swerve Strickland and Max Caster will both be returning to action for the first time since coming up short against Bobby Lashley and in a Four-Way Ladder Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship respectively at AEW Full Gear as they collide against one another. Strickland and Caster came face-to-face with one another in a backstage verbal confrontation last week that ultimately resulted in Strickland blindsiding Caster with an attack.

We are live! Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard greet audiences at home as Shelton Benjamin makes his way out to the ring. Kyle Fletcher follows, and Don Callis joins the announce desk.