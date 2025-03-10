Former AEW Champion MJF Discusses Happy Gilmore 2 Audition

Nearly 30 years after the original, "Happy Gilmore 2" will officially debut on Netflix later this summer, with Adam Sandler reprising his role as Happy Gilmore, an aspiring hockey player turned golfer. Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is in the film as well, reportedly portraying the character of Gordie Gilmore, one of Happy's sons. During a recent interview with "SI Media," MJF recalled the process of getting aboard the movie's cast.

"First of all, it all starts by having 'it', which is something that I have that almost nobody else in the industry has today," MJF said. "A lot of people try to manufacture it with neat music, pyro, interesting taunt, or catchphrase. I was born with it. I got the audition because I am very talented and I have very good representatives. I am repped by both Activist and CAA. I am sure you've heard of CAA. I'm also sure that you most likely heard of Activist. I've got the best team easily. They got me the audition."

According to MJF, Sandler later "laugh[ed] like a hyena" while watching his original audition for another, undisclosed role. As such, he suggested that MJF audition for his current role in "Happy Gilmore 2" instead. "I auditioned for that role and I got that role, which is a big role in the movie," MJF said. "I'm very, very, very excited for the movie to come out."

Back in December, Netflix released its first trailer for the movie sequel, showing MJF huddled in a circle alongside Happy and other characters.

