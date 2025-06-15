Dominik Mysterio References Famous WWE Storyline In Father's Day Post

In celebration of Father's Day, a number of wrestling figures are paying tribute to the paternal figures in their lives, both blood-related and not. In WWE star Dominik Mysterio's case, he is honoring the man who famously claimed to be related to him by blood, Eddie Guerrero.

Happy Father's Day to all the amazing dads out there! #GOAT," Dominik wrote on X alongside a photo of his younger self and Eddie.

Eddie, of course, was a long-time friend of the Mysterio family, especially as he and Rey Mysterio worked together in WCW and WWE. In 2005, the on-screen relationship between Eddie and Rey took a turn, with the former declaring that Dominik was his biological son, whom Eddie then allowed to be adopted by Rey and his wife. This eventually led to a Ladder Match between the two at SummerSlam. The prize? Custody of Dominik Mysterio.

With an eight-year-old Dominik watching on from ringside, Rey and Eddie battled as a briefcase containing legal documents hung above the ring. At one point, Eddie began climbing the ladder to retrieve the briefcase, only to then feel the ladder shaking at the hands of Dominik. Eddie greeted this gesture with a stern finger wag before asserting that he'd soon be Dominik's new father. Unfortunately for Eddie, that outcome never came to fruition as his wife, Vickie, pushed over the ladder, allowing Rey to grab hold of the briefcase while she held Eddie back. Months later, Eddie tragically died of heart failure. Still, Rey honored his legacy by winning the 2006 Royal Rumble.

Nowadays, Dominik has disowned Rey Mysterio, labeling him as a "deadbeat" dad and instead embracing the looks and legacy of Eddie, whom he now wishes would have won the aforementioned Ladder Match.