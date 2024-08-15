WWE Star Dominik Mysterio Questions His Parentage

Despite what Dominik Mysterio would like people to believe, Rey Mysterio is his biological father. They certainly don't get along currently onscreen, and Dominik has done almost everything he can to distance himself from his dad, who he regularly calls a 'deadbeat.' However, Dominik's recent appearance makes him look a lot less like his real dad, and more like the man who claimed to be his dad in 2005, the late Eddie Guerrero.

Dominik currently sports the same mullet hairstyle and facial hair that a young Eddie did during the '90s, which Logan Paul brought up during their recent conversation on "Impaulsive," where Paul asked Dominik if he identifies as Guerrero's son. After some thought, Mysterio jokingly "admitted" that while he is mostly sure that he is Rey's son, he does question what his mother was up to before he was born. "I mean, I don't know if I identify as Eddie Guerrero being my father, but he definitely had a huge influence. I question it for sure, I mean, I question my mother at this point. Because I don't know what's happening in the '90s, you know? And apparently, my dad was gone all the time."

Both the Guerrero and Mysterio families have been extremely close for generations, hence why Eddie and Rey worked together so frequently during their shared time in WCW and WWE. The two men would even get into a now famous custody battle over Dominik, with the custody of the current Judgment Day member hanging in the balance at SummerSlam 2005 when Eddie and Rey faced-off in a ladder match. Rey emerged victorious in what ended up being his final pay-per-view match with Guerrero before the latter's passing later that year.

