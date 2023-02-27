Dominik Mysterio Thinks He Looks More Like Eddie Guerrero Than Rey Mysterio

Long before Dominik Mysterio began making a name for himself as a professional wrestler, he was best known to fans as part of a harrowing 2005 storyline that saw his father, Rey Mysterio, battle friend and former tag team partner Eddie Guerrero with custody of Dominik on the line. That storyline has stayed with wrestling fans to this day, and Dominik himself recently discussed the angle while speaking to "Inside The Ropes," pointing out the undeniable comparisons between himself and Guerrero.

"A lot of people keep tagging me because of this mullet I've got going on ... because of Eddie," Mysterio said. "I'm questioning my mom here at this point because I see the WCW pictures of my dad getting unmasked, and they tag me in that, and then I get the side-by-sides of Eddie and I get tagged in that. And I'm just sitting over here scratching my head. I think I'm going to do my own DNA test at this point, because I don't know what's going on."

As a part of the classic storyline, Guerrero claimed that he was Dominik's true father instead of Rey. That statement led to a ladder match at WWE SummerSlam in 2005, where custody papers dangled high above the ring and the two men had to battle to be the first to reach them. Dominik even became involved in the match, attempting to prevent Guerrero from climbing the ladder. Eventually, with the help of Guerrero's wife Vickie, Rey would successfully climb the ladder to claim full custody of his son.

These days, Dominik and Rey find themselves at odds, with Dominik going as far as to attack his father to prevent him from taking part in the 2023 Royal Rumble. It now seems inevitable that the two will meet in singles action somewhere down the line.