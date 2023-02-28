Dominik Mysterio Discusses Being Involved With Eddie Guerrero WWE Storyline In 2005

Leading into SummerSlam 2005, Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio entered an extremely personal feud — with the two men agreeing to compete in a Custody Of Dominik Ladder match, where the winner would be able to call Dominik Mysterio their child. This storyline was one of the more memorable to come out of the 2000s for WWE, and now over 15 years later, Dominik is in WWE as a wrestler. Looking back over 17 years ago, Dominik recalled what Guerrero and his father did not inform him of ahead of time during the SummerSlam match and how he felt during the experience.

"I don't remember Eddie prepping me for how intense he was going to be, that kind of just came in organically," Dominik said appearing on "Cheap Heat." "As a kid, I thought that he was genuinely going to hit me and like, something was going to happen ... These were all genuine reactions."

The finish to the match did not go how it was planned out ahead of time — as Vickie Guerrero missed her cue during the match. Dominik discussed how Eddie took the mishap backstage. "We go to the back and I see, I see Eddie just losing it," Mysterio said. "Flipping [crates] and just like, slamming them. I remember my mom and dad were, it was like a group hug, almost, to where they were kind of, like, didn't want me to see that side of him ... I just remember him coming over, still sweaty and just liked cool down and said just like, 'I'm sorry.'"

During this time, Dominik had bright blonde hair, with him revealing whose idea it was for him to sport the look. "It was [Rey's] idea," Mysterio said. "It was probably one of the worst things that I've done."

