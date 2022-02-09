AEW manager Vickie Guerrero has no time for fans who believe she messed up a key spot in a fifteen-year-old match between her late husband Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio. After being tagged in a tweet claiming she missed a cue in Guerrero and Mysterio’s 2005 ladder match, Vickie Guerrero bluntly corrected the fan with a tweet of her own.

“Hey genius…I didn’t miss my cue,” Guerrero tweeted. “Rey was under the ladder and it was not safe for me to run and push the ladder…I was told to wait until Rey was out of the way. #stayinyourlane”

The 2005 SummerSlam ladder match between Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio is most famous for being for the custody of Mysterio’s son, current WWE star Dominik Mysterio, who Guerrero claimed he had fathered years earlier and then allowed Mysterio to adopt. In the latter stages of the match, Guerrero came close to grabbing the briefcase containing Dominik’s custody papers while Mysterio was trapped under the ladder; after a long period of not unhooking the briefcase, Mysterio escaped from under the ladder and pulled Guerrero down.

It appears because of the length of the time Guerrero took being unable to unhook the briefcase, fans believe Vickie Guerrero was supposed to knock her husband off the ladder then and missed her cue. In reality, Mysterio and Guerrero continued to wrestle for a few minutes after the spot before Vickie Guerrero came down and pushed Eddie off the ladder, allowing Mysterio to climb the ladder and claim the briefcase while Vickie held her husband back.

Despite being fifteen years ago, the Rey Mysterio-Eddie Guerrero feud continues to be referenced on WWE TV to this day. This past week on RAW, The Miz referenced the possibility of Dominik being Eddie’s son during a segment with both Mysterios.

