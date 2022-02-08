Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Ball Arena in Denver, CO.

Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET.

Here is what’s in store for tonight:

* Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

* Quiz Bowl: RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy compete to decide if Riddle and Randy Orton deserve a rematch

* WWE Hall of Famer Lita will appear to hype her match with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber

