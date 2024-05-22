Rey Mysterio Discusses His Son Dominik's WWE Heel Turn, Being Proud As A Father

WWE legend Rey Mysterio has spoken with pride about his son Dominik Mysterio's journey in WWE, and why they decided to split as a team.

Dominik has become one of the most despised heels in WWE despite being in the industry for only a few years, but the "WWE Raw" star was initially not interested in being a wrestler, according to his father.

"My son was pretty much raised around the business. He was already part of a story angle in WWE in 2003, 2004 with Eddie [Guerrero] and he just grew up around the business," revealed the Hall of Famer on the "Jaxxon Podcast." "He just never showed any interest not until about the age of 19 and [he] wasn't good at school, played football but he wasn't going anywhere, and when he was like, 'Dad, I want to see if I can break into business ...' So I never expected that from him."

Rey and Dominik won the "WWE SmackDown" Tag Team titles, becoming the first father-son duo to win the tag team titles, but a split eventually happened when Dominik turned on his father. Rey said that he's proud of all that Dominik has achieved in just a few years.

"Sure enough, that was when he was 19 years old, he's 27 now, and in the past three years, he's had the success that I never had in three years breaking in the business. I mean, times are different, but as a father you can only imagine how proud I am."