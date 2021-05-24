Last week Dominik and Rey Mysterio defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to become WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions for the first time. It was a historic victory, as Dominik and Rey became the first ever father/son duo to win any variation of the WWE Tag Team Championships. On ESPN’s SportsNation, the two reflected on their victory, with Rey in particular all but calling it his greatest wrestling accomplishment.

“I feel like I’m on top of the world right now,” Rey said. “I don’t take anything away from all my accomplishments that I’ve gotten in the past. This is just on a different level, the fact that I’ve been able to share the ring with Dominik. To be the first father and son tag team champions, it’s unbelievable, indescribable.”

The victory for Dominik comes less than a year into his own career, having debuted for WWE at the 2020 edition of SummerSlam. Right now he’s just honored to do what he loves while working with is father.

“Honestly I’m just so honored to share the ring with him, every time I step in the ring,” Dominik said. “What a blessing, to be able to come to work and do what I love, with my dad. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“He’s been doing it since he was a kid,” Rey chimed in. “We did a story with Eddie Guerrero, rest in peace, and he was eight years old. So it was already cemented within him that one day he’d be apart of this great industry. And now here we are. He’s a great listener in the ring, he’s a great follower as well, and now he just has to get better with time.”

You can watch the full interview below.