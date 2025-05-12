Top AEW Star Responds To WWE's Becky Lynch After She Says She'd Win In A Promo Battle

WWE star Becky Lynch shares a few traits with AEW's MJF, with both having ventured into acting outside the ring and being known for being loudmouthed heels. But it seems that the duo doesn't agree on a few things.

Lynch recently spoke in an interview with "Variety" about a variety of topics, including acting alongside "The Salt of the Earth" in the "Happy Gilmore 2" movie. "The Man" was asked about her experience working with MJF, and she seemed complimentary of the former AEW World Champion.

"You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he'd lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats. Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I'm saying about Lyra [Valkyria]," said Lynch.

The AEW star sided with Lynch about Valkyria not being a good person, and also repaid the WWE star's compliment by calling her a nice person, but disagreed with her regarding her ability to beat him in a promo battle.

"Agree with Becks fully on Lyra, she seems like a horrible person and clearly a gross poor. Enjoyed my time with "the man" on set. A very nice girl and an upstanding citizen. However..... not too sure about her thoughts on a potential promo battle 😉 #BetterthanYou," replied MJF.

MJF will portray the role of Gordie Gilmore, the son of Happy Gilmore, in "Happy Gilmore 2," which is set to be released later this year, while Lynch has a cameo appearance in the film. MJF has an important role in the movie and had to take a few months off from AEW television to film it. "Happy Gilmore 2" was the third film for both stars, with MJF previously appearing in "The Iron Claw" and "Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes & Huntsmen, Part Two," while Lynch was involved in "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" and "Rumble."