Backstage Update On AEW Star MJF Taking Time Off To Make Happy Gilmore 2

Former AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman's acting career was taken to new heights recently as he stepped away from All Elite Wrestling to be a part of the cast of "Happy Gilmore 2," which is set to be released next year. However, that time away from wrestling seems to be ending soon, as Fightful Select is reporting that MJF has wrapped his scenes and is expected to return to AEW in the near future, though the exact date has yet to be determined. MJF was initially written off of TV at All Out after his victory over Daniel Garcia, who dropped MJF on his neck with a piledriver from the middle rope. Garcia supposedly lost the match as a result of his hesitancy to sign a new deal with AEW, but he has since made his return.

In addition to his role in "Happy Gilmore 2," Fightful was also told MJF's next movie has been confirmed, as he has secured a role in the upcoming film "Stranglehold." The movie will be directed by Clark Duke who is best known for staring in the final season of "The Office," while the likes of Justin Long, Ron Pearlman, and Jake Lacy, who also joined the cast of "The Office" at the same time as Duke. Friedman is the latest in a long line of wrestlers to make the jump to Hollywood, as he has landed some noteworthy roles in the past few years. He made his acting debut in 2023's "The Iron Claw" playing Lance Von Erich in the film that documented the Von Erich family story before voicing Killer Croc in the direct-to-video animated film "Justice League X RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen, Part Two."

