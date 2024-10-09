Daniel Garcia Returns, Says He's Staying With AEW In Emotional Title Tuesday Promo

Daniel Garcia appeared during "AEW Dynamite" for the first time since All Out in September to address his future with the promotion. Garcia notably lost to MJF in Chicago under the shadow of speculation over his expiring contract, beating the victor to a pulp after the bell rung to get something of a last laugh. And that grudge match in itself came a week following his return at All In in London, having previously been written off by a storyline injury afflicted by MJF in July. As recently as two weeks ago, it had been indicated that he was being kept off of TV until he made a commitment, with supposed concerns over him potentially going to WWE.

But he put rest to the speculation over his future on Wednesday night, telling the audience that he had spent the time away considering his options and had come to the realization that he can do anything he wants to do, and what he wants to do is stay with AEW and carry the future of the promotion forward. He said that he would be bringing a new version of himself, one that the company trusts can carry it and not the one that had become known for crying after losses, and part of that change will be winning a championship. Later in the show, Garcia was congratulated on his news by Isiah Kassidy, Anna Jay, and finally Katsuyori Shibata. Shibata declared that he would be winning the TNT Championship at WrestleDream, all but promising Garcia a shot at the title should he dethrone Jack Perry at the Tacoma Dome.

