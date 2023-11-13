Why AEW Champ MJF Says He's Proud Of Iron Claw Work But Has No Time To Celebrate

The upcoming biopic "The Iron Claw," based around the life of Kevin Von Erich and his family, recently received its premiere in Texas, and early reactions to the film seem to be very positive. In addition to actors like Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to appear in the movie as Lance Von Erich, a non-blood-related member of the wrestling clan — at least for a short while. Posting to X, MJF revealed that he not only has a role in the movie, but he is an executive producer as well.

"27 years old. Executive producer for an A24 movie and a masterpiece by Sean Durkin," MJF said. "Proud is an understatement. However, I don't have time to celebrate. I'm a man on an island surrounded by the enemy, and [November 18] will be my hardest obstacle yet. Let's go."

November 18, this Saturday, is the date of AEW Full Gear. MJF is set to wrestle twice at the event, defending his Ring of Honor World Tag Team Championship alongside an unknown partner against Austin and Colten Gunn before facing "Switchblade" Jay White in the main event with the AEW world title on the line. MJF has been beset on all sides over the last several months and his issues with Bullet Club Gold will seemingly come to a head this weekend.

"The Iron Claw" is set to release in theaters on December 22, 2023. MJF's role is expected to be minor, and he will be joined by fellow AEW performer Ryan Nemeth, who is set to portray Gino Hernandez. Chavo Guerrero Jr. will also appear in the movie as The Sheik.