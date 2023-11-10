WWE Hall Of Famer Kevin Von Erich Gives First Reaction To Seeing The Iron Claw Movie

Upcoming A24 biopic "The Iron Claw," which focuses on the Von Erich wrestling family, received its premiere just days ago in Texas, the home of the Von Erichs. Kevin Von Erich, who is the main character in the film and is portrayed by Zac Efron, was on-hand at the premiere, with Fox 4 Dallas-Fort Worth asking for the WWE Hall of Famer's reaction upon seeing the film.

"I hope people take from [it] that we really loved each other," Von Erich said. "I love my father, and things were just hard, but life is hard. You got to get tough. Life is worth it."

Von Erich also praised Efron's portrayal of himself, joking that the young actor deserved the Academy Award for his work in the film. "The Iron Claw" adapts the tragic real-life tale of Von Erich and his brothers, with a great deal of attention paid to their relationship with their father, Fritz Von Erich. Fritz had a reputation for being a tough and demanding man, and Kevin had previously shared his concern that "The Iron Claw" would go overboard in its portrayal of his father. However, after seeing the film, Von Erich admitted they got him right.

"I can't believe they did it, to tell the truth," Von Erich stated. "I really thought that this was impossible, because Fritz — you remember my dad. Who could play that? ... But I heard that when [Kevin's niece] Hollie went on the set, she met Holt [McCallany], the guy who plays Fritz, and when she saw him, she got a tear in her eye. Hollie loved my father so much."

"The Iron Claw" is currently set to release on December 22, 2023. In addition to Efron and McCallany, the film stars Jeremy Allen White of "The Bear" as well as featuring AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and Ryan Nemeth.

