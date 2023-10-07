See The Iron Claw Movie Poster For The Von Erich Family Biopic

The first look at the movie poster for the Von Erich family biopic "The Iron Claw," which will be released this holiday season, was recently shown on social media. The movie, which stars "High School Musical" alum Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Lily James, as well as AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman and wrestling star Ryan Nemeth, is set to hit theaters December 22. The first look at the movie poster, which features the family hugging in the middle of a ring, was released on "X" (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

"Sons. Brothers. Champions. THE IRON CLAW trailer drops Wednesday," the post reads.

Sons. Brothers. Champions. THE IRON CLAW trailer drops Wednesday pic.twitter.com/90GZ5WuLtM — A24 (@A24) October 6, 2023

The movie reportedly revolves around Efron's character, Kevin Von Erich, as he navigates the beginning of his wrestling career, as well as his relationship with his family members, many of whom suffered untimely deaths for various reasons. Based on details that emerged from a test screening in June, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported the film covers many topics, such as Kerry Von Erich training for the 1980 Olympics, the partnership between Kevin, Kerry, and David Von Erich, and more. The WON reported the movie "plays things relatively safe," despite its somewhat tragic nature at points.

"The Iron Claw" is directed by Sean Durkin. The movie will be the director's third feature-length film.