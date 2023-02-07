MJF Confirms Which Wrestler He Will Play In 'The Iron Claw'

The Zack Efron-led Von Erich biopic "The Iron Claw" is set to release sometime this year, and it's finally been fully confirmed which member of the storied wrestling clan AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman will play. Speaking to Marc Maron on his "WTF" podcast, Friedman shared a few more details on what fans can expect from the film and his role in it.

"I just booked a role and just finished wrapping with a movie called 'Iron Claw,'" Friedman said. "It's about the Von Erichs. ... [I played] Lance Von Erich, and he may or may not have held up the promoter for money. Who's to say?" Though Lance initially hailed from the state of Texas, Friedman stated that he did not put on a Texan accent for the role, revealing that he didn't "want to sound dumb." Initial reports stated that MJF would take on the role of Lance, but those reports were later disputed by Friedman himself. With Friedman's eventual confirmation, fans can now expect to see MJF make his first foray into Hollywood as the relatively short-lived Von Erich cousin — one who was not actually a part of the family in reality.

In addition to Friedman as Lance Von Erich and Efron as Kevin Von Erich, "The Iron Claw" will feature Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, and "Manhunter" star Holt McCallany as patriarch Fritz Von Erich. Along with members of the Von Erich family, the film is set to include wrestlers such as Ric Flair, Bruiser Brody, Michael Hayes, and Gino Hernandez in supporting roles.

