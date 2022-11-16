MJF Disputes Report About His Role In 'The Iron Claw'

MJF is pushing back at reports that he has been cast as Kevin Vaughn, better known as Lance Von Erich, in the new film "The Iron Claw."

In an interview with the Long Island-based daily newspaper Newsday, AEW's reigning heel boy refuted the story first reported by PWInsider.com that he will be playing Vaughn, who was briefly and unsuccessfully passed off as a cousin of the Von Erich wrestling clan after Mike Von Erich's health problems prevented him from returning to the ring.

"I don't know where that came from, because I never confirmed that," MJF said. When asked if the story was not true, MJF responded, "People are just guessing. I never said that. I'll just say whatever I end up doing in that movie is incredible, because I'm incredible. And, my God, the cast is so stacked. Zac Efron is the GOAT. Jeremy Allen White, Lily James: Insanely talented people."

"The Iron Claw" marks MJF's feature film debut, and the wrestler praised director and screenwriter Sean Durkin as being "incredibly intelligent, because he booked me."

"The Iron Claw" details the tumult within the Von Erich wrestling dynasty and the tragedies that befell several of its members. But if MJF was sympathetic to the subject, he kept his feelings out of public view. "I think the number one lesson to be learned is: Don't be born and raised in Texas," he said. "It's a horrible place. If the Von Erichs were a Long Island family, none of this would have went down."