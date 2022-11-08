MJF Cast In 'The Iron Claw' Alongside Zac Efron And Other Big Stars

The anticipation for the upcoming film "The Iron Claw", based on the famous Von Erich wrestling family, seems to grow by the day, as more pictures of star Zac Efron, who portrays Kevin Von Erich, emerge from the film set. And while there are known wrestling stars also working on the project, Sean Durkin's film has now scored a top star from one of the two biggest wrestling promotions in the United States, and a man who could soon be a world champion.

Deadline is reporting that AEW's MJF has joined the cast of "The Iron Claw." MJF joins a cast featuring Efron, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich, Holt McCallany and Maura Tierney as Fritz and Doris Von Erich, and Lily James. MJF becomes the second prominent pro wrestler to join "The Iron Claw's" production, as Wrestling Inc. previously reported that Chavo Guerrero Jr. had been hired as the wrestling coordinator for the film, and would also be appearing. Guerrero's role has yet to be disclosed.

"The Iron Claw" will serve as MJF's first major role in a notable TV or film production, though it comes as no surprise that the AEW star would make this step. Following his famous promo on "AEW Dynamite" in Los Angeles earlier this year, it was reported MJF had stayed behind in LA to take meetings regarding potential Hollywood projects. It's unknown if "The Iron Claw" was one of those projects that was discussed. As far as wrestling goes, MJF is scheduled to challenge for the AEW World Championship against Jon Moxley at AEW Full Gear, which takes place on November 19 in Newark, New Jersey.