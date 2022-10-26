Zac Efron Looking Swole On Set Of 'The Iron Claw'

Things are heating up regarding "The Iron Claw", Sean Durkin's upcoming feature on the famous Von Erich wrestling family. The film's cast includes Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, Maura Tierney and Holt McCallany as Doris and Fritz Von Erich, and Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich.

If anyone thought Efron, arguably the biggest star of the cast, wouldn't be taking this role seriously, think again. Photos of Efron on "The Iron Claw" set in Louisiana were captured by The Daily Mail this week and the "Neighbors" star definitely has Kevin Von Erich's look down, sporting a bowl cut-style wig, an impressive physique, and the pro wrestler tan job to round out his appearance.

Though Efron was the only member of the cast photographed yesterday, his presence confirms that filming has officially begun on "The Iron Claw." It's unclear how deep into production the film is, and no release date has been given at this time. In addition to the main roles in the film, IMDB lists Cazzey Louis Cereghio and Kevin Anton as portraying wrestling legends Bruiser Brody and Harley Race, respectively. Lily James has also been cast in an undisclosed role.

IMBD also suggests Stanley Simons has been cast as Mike Von Erich, the second youngest of the Von Erich sons. This would leave Chris Von Erich, the youngest Von Erich child, and Jack Addison, the oldest Von Erich who died in childhood, as the only other major roles left to be filled. As reported by Wrestling Inc., Chavo Guerrero Jr. will serve as wrestling coordinator for the film, and will also appear in the film.