The Von Erich family story will be told in an upcoming film and it will star Zac Efron. Deadline is reporting that Efron will join writer-director Sean Durkin for the filming of “Iron Claw” with A24 producing and financing the project. The announcement describes the film’s plot as follows:

“Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

The Von Erich family history is certainly a tragic story fit for a film drama. Fritz Von Erich was the notable promoter for World Class Championship Wrestling and his sons David, Kerry, Kevin, Mike, and Chris all became a presence for his promotion. Fritz’s first son, Jack, died at the age of six after drowning in a puddle and David Von Erich died unexpectedly in a hotel room in Japan. The United States Embassy cited his death as acute enteritis, but many believe he died of a drug overdose.

Kerry, Mike, and Chris all committed suicide following David’s death. Kevin is the last surviving brother of the family and his two sons, Marshall and Ross Von Erich, are active competitors in Major League Wrestling where the brothers have won the promotion’s Tag Team Titles. Kerry’s daughter, Lacey Von Erich, also had a presence in wrestling under the TNA banner but is seldomly involved in the business anymore.

The 34-year-old Efron first made notoriety starring in the “High School Musical” series of films, but later began broadening his resume with dramatic roles such as playing serial killer Ted Bundy in “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile” in 2019 and most recently in the remake of “Firestarter.”

Durkin first made hay as a director at the 2011 Sundance Festival with “Martha Marcy May Marlene, a film that won him best director. His second movie, The Nest, came out in 2020 which starred Jude Law and Carrie Coon.

