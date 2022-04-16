MLW Ceo Court Bauer hinted that fans could see MLW stars Marshall and Ross Von Erich vs. AEW stars FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) soon.

Earlier this week on Twitter, Dax Harwood tweeted about the Von Erichs.

Dax wrote, “Isn’t there a pair of Von Erich’s running around or something?”

A few days after, Marshall Von Erich accepted Dax’s challenge.

He tweeted, “@DaxFTR challenge accepted! My brother and I have never run from a fight and we want to face the best in the world.”

On Friday, Court Bauer noted that the match could happen on a future Dallas show or at Kings of Colosseum on May 13.

Bauer revealed, “Love it. @MLW will host it. We just so happen to have a Dallas show on the horizon in VE Country. We could also go with the neutral ground of Philly May 13.”

FTR are the current AAA World Tag Team Champions and the current ROH World Tag Team Champions.

The Von Erichs are former MLW World Tag Team Champions. They were the champions from November 2, 2019, to January 13, 2021.

