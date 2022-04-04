Dax Harwood found himself in a Twitter war with Radio host and former WCW announcer Mark Madden on Monday. Harwood’s string of tweets at Madden came after the latter said FTR having the “best match” of the weekend “didn’t matter.”

In a tweet responding to a fan, Madden explained his reasoning for why FTR having the best match didn’t matter. According to him, WWE’s ability to sell out AT&T Stadium two nights in a row is far more impressive.

“Best match” doesn’t matter. A sold-out football stadium does. That’s what “real show” means, mark.”

The “best match” in question took place over the weekend at the ROH Supercard of Honor event. FTR took on The Briscoes for the ROH World Tag Team Championships. AEW’s FTR emerged as the victors and walked away with the gold. However, despite praise from some fans for being the best match of the weekend, Madden sees WrestleMania as the biggest draw.

Harwood didn’t take kindly to Madden’s words and fired off a barrage of tweets in response. He went on to list the reasons why his comments were unfounded. Harwood called out the unnecessary burying of AEW which has only been in operation for a few years.

“Mark, I’m going to mute you after this, because I do have a small amount of respect for you, but to bury a 3 y/o old company, unsolicited, who is trying to just make professional wrestling better for fans & wrestlers shows you are the true mark. I just made my daughter breakfast,”

Through another set of tweets, Dax Harwood recounted the work he’s put into driving viewers to AEW and beyond. Despite the Twitter war, he admits he still has some semblance of respect for Mark Madden. However, he cements his love for wrestling as the reason he’ll continue having the “best match”.

“Mark, I’m going to mute you after this, because I do have a small amount of respect for you, but to bury a 3 y/o old company, unsolicited, who is trying to just make professional wrestling better for fans & wrestlers shows you are the true mark. I just made my daughter breakfast, having coffee with my beautiful wife, and have a heat pad on my back so I can JUST walk today, because I worked my ass off to have the “best match” to bring attention to pro wrestling & two great companies. “For you to downplay that work ethic by saying we’re not the REAL show makes you ALMOST a s--t human being in my book. However, I’ve met the real you. I know the respect you have for wrestling, so I’m not going to let it affect me or ruin my day. “I will tell you that I’ll continue to work my ass off, I’ll continue to put heat on my back, and I’ll continue to bring attention to ALL wrestling through “best match” every chance I get, because I love this s--t. “Anyways, enjoy your day. I’m going to take my daughter to the park.”

This incident comes after another Twitter feud of Madden’s, featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair. They engaged in a public war of words following Madden’s firing from Flair’s podcast.

