Ross and Marshall Von Erich joined Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast where they opened up about the advice their father Kevin has given them to go through the pandemic. They talked about the perspective they've learned and appreciating their family even more than before.

"My dad, he's a man that's endured a lot, and so the kind of positive perspective he brings is just unbelievable," Marshall expressed. "For him, he always says, 'It could be way worse.' It put it in perspective for us. We're here. We're all together on the same property, and so we really took this time to really enjoy our family and each other.

"We got a lot of lot of farm work done. So he was happy about that, but it definitely brought us closer as a family. And then getting to go Florida, we're representing the family. It's such an honor. I still feel like a 12-year-old kid trapped in this body. I get to do what I've dreamed to do since I was a kid. This is something we've always wanted to do.

"We've done this our whole life" Ross added. "It's been make-believe for the first part on the trampoline wrestling each other. We've always pretended to be tag team champions of the world.

"Being raised in locker rooms, this is really all we know," Marshall said. "As a kid, I knew I was going to be a wrestler, and then as you get older, life happens and you start thinking, 'Na, maybe that's just a dream. That won't happen,' and when that stuff starts falling into place, it really is unbelievable."

They also talked about their travel situation where they travel back and forth from Hawaii. Marshall praised MLW owner Court Bauer for believing in them, and they feel they have to do what they can to prove him right.

"We're just popping back and forth. That was the one big reason we signed with MLW is we're family oriented, and that's one thing that's important to us," Marshall noted. "We had opportunities to go to bigger corporations, but we saw MLW is just on a fast-track. They're growing so much. As far roster wise, they had more guys that we felt we wanted to mix it up with, and Court, he's just an awesome general to have.

"He believes in us. It's an awesome pressure to have, but we want to make him proud and prove him right for believing in us. He brings us over every every taping, and so it's kind of perfect. We don't mind traveling. It used to be hard to go from Hawaii to the States.

"I think we're in the perfect scenario," Ross admitted. "We can live here and then do our business on the mainland or internationally, wherever it may be.

"That's one of the reasons we knew MLW was just the place for us," Marshall stated.

Hausman wondered if they also have to undergo two-week quarantine after traveling for MLW tapings. Marshall admitted that that part isn't fun, but he noted that they're mostly on a farm, and he joked that it'll only be a problem if sheep can transmit coronavirus to humans.

"That part is not that great, but we're on a huge farm, and we do farm work. We're not even around people," Marshall noted. "We're only around each other, and so unless sheep can get COVID, then we got a problem because I'm hanging out with sheep all day."

The podcast also got off to a fun start as Hausman and The Von Erichs discussed action figures. Marshall revealed that he uses action figures to practice wrestling moves.

"As crazy as it sounds, I promise I practice my moves with action figures first," Marshall admitted. "If I'm trying to explain to move to him, that's what I'll use.

"That's the truth," Ross confirmed.

Marshall continued revealing that he uses whatever he can to help visualize to himself and Ross about a tag team move they want to try out. He says he either uses his own action figures, some Von Erich action figures or even Barbie's from his neice.

"It makes it a little more fun, and there's less imagination when you can show them," Marshall said. "It's time people know where we get creative, and that's it. If I have an exciting double team or something I want to show him, it's way easier to use action figures and show him, and depending on where I'm at, if I'm at my house, I'll use the action figures that I have or the lot of The Von Erich ones. I could be at my sister's house, and I'll use my niece's Barbie's to show him if we're in that situation. You gotta do what you gotta do."

Hausman expressed his love for The Von Erichs' side suplex / claw finisher, and The Von Erichs teased a new tag team move called "The Iron Lotus" inspired by the Will Ferrell movie Blades of Glory. They said they are still working on the move that requires one person to throw the other and that person does a backflip in mid-air while the other performs a spinning heel kick while making sure they do not decapitate their partner as they are falling.

"You're gonna like the next one. We've been working on something," Marshall teased. "We're excited to debut. We're still trying to think of a name. There's a name we've always wanted to use for a move [from the movie] Blades of Glory, The Iron Lotus. There is a tag team move, and it will be called The Iron Lotus.

"We haven't perfected it yet, but a lot of toys have gotten dismembered trying to crack the thing," Ross revealed. "I hope it works. We'll see.

"I still got to talk to Court about cutting up the canvas and stuff, but we want it to work," Marshall expressed.

MLW Tag Team Champions The Von Erichs can be seen each week as part of MLW Fusion on BeIN Sports, DAZN and YouTube! The Von Erichs' full interview aired as part of a recent episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon by clicking here.