Lacey Von Erich joined Wrestling Epicenter to talk about her involvement with the Southwest Wrestling Entertainment (SWE) promotion. She also talked about her wrestling career, including being hesitant to sign a developmental deal with WWE when they approached her in 2007.

“It was difficult because I had a 3 month old at the time and Vince McMahon called me,” Von Erich said. “He was like ‘do you want to be a Diva?’ I was like, “what’s a Diva?’ When I was growing up, Naughty Natalie and ‘Scary’ Sherri (Martel) were not called Divas! They would have hit you! But, I went out there. I always wanted to be an actress and I always wanted to be on stage. So, it was just such a fun production!”

Von Erich ultimately left WWE later that same year and wound go on to wrestle for TNA from October 2009 to November 2010. She revealed why she left the company suddenly.

“I only stopped because they were going to put the singles TNA Knockouts Title on me,” Von Erich revealed. “They were going to make me the solo champion which meant I was going to have to head out on the road to the little podunk towns where there is only Applebees! And, I have a kid. So, I didn’t want to and I was about to get married. So I was on my way to the airport to go to the show where I was going to become champion. And I texted Dixie Carter, who is still a friend of mine, and I was like, ‘I’m so sorry. I don’t think I want to do this anymore. I don’t want to go on the road.’ I was like one of the only ones who ever was like ‘don’t make me champion! I just want to have fun. I don’t want to be the champion!”‘

Since leaving TNA Von Erich hasn’t returned to the ring, appearing in SWE in a non wrestling role. She is however happy to see the strides women’s wrestling has made since she last competed.

“I love it!” Von Erich said. “They’re doing really well! Their ratings are great. I feel like even if you don’t like wrestling, you like watching the girls. That said, with talent like Charlie Haas, there are some real ‘holy s--t’ moments in SWE with the guys. I used to be all gung-ho ‘girl wrestling, girl Wrestling!’ But the guys are amazing.”

Years ago Von Erich, along with Teal Piper and Brittany Page, were linked to an all women’s wrestling promotion to be headed by Brooke Hogan. Von Erich confirmed that was once in the cards but that she abandoned the idea in favor of joining SWE instead.

“Myself, Brooke Hogan, Brittany Page, and Ariel Piper who is now Teal Piper, we were all starting an all girls wrestling TV show federation,” Von Erich said. “But I got with SWE because I was like ‘oh my Gosh, this is actually fun! I like watching it!’ Brooke wanted to move to Nashville and so she did. Brittany got married. And Teal wanted to be a wrestler and she did and now is also engaged to one. So, I never wanted to be a reality star. So when that ended, I was like ‘cool! That’s over!’ I didn’t want to put my kids on a reality show and that kind of was where it was headed.”

You can watch the full interview below.