WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Day.

Henry has been actively involved with SWE, a Texas-based promotion run by former WWE talents, and was recently announced as part of their management team.

When asked by Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman if he foresees a working relationship between WWE and SWE, Henry admitted that SWE still had ways to go before garnering WWE’s attention.

“You know, I could see that happening down the road, if the WWE agrees to that,” said Henry. “There’s all sort of value in that [for SWE]. But I don’t know if SWE is ready right now. They need to build themselves up first, and that’s what I’m here for. I’m helping them build themselves up to be a more viable and valuable commodity, so that the WWE can go, ‘oh, I like what they’re doing over there.’ Until that time comes, I think it’s best to stand alone – until they can garner that kind of attention.”

Henry said SWE plans to stand out in the industry and not feature “high spots and flipping and flying” that a lot of indy promotions are known for.

“We’re on FITE now as well, producing content that people will pay to see,” said Henry. “Because a lot of independent wrestling is high spots and flipping and flying. But, I love watching movies. The hardest thing about the pandemic is not being able to go to the movies and eat popcorn with my kids.

“When I go to a movie, and there’s holes in the story, and you look at something and go, ‘oh, that’ll never happen. That’s stupid.’ SWE won’t be doing that.”

Henry informed that he visited dozens of indy shows to scout for talents.

“Prior to the pandemic, I went to more than a dozen shows, looking for talents, and there was nothing that turned me off more than to see somebody do something and just go, ‘Oh, gosh [sighs].’ SWE will not be doing that.”

Henry assured that SWE will be one of the top pro wrestling companies within the next five years – because it intends to stand out from the pack.

“When you buy an SWE show, expect everything to line up, everything to be understood, nothing left to interpretation. And that’s what makes wrestling good, and that’s what will make SWE one of the top wrestling promotions in the next five years.”

During a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer and SWE General Manager Teddy Long thanked Henry for mentoring the young wrestlers at SWE.

You can find the full audio and video from Mark's interview below: