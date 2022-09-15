Actor Cast In Kerry Von Erich Role Alongside Zac Efron In Upcoming Biopic

A new cast member has been added to the upcoming wrestling biopic, "Iron Claw," which "follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

Deadline announced that actor Jeremy Allen White will portray Kerry Von Erich in the film, which will also star Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich and Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich. Sean Durkin (known for his work on "Martha Marcy May Marlene") is slated to write and direct the film while Tessa Ross, Harrison Huffman, and Derrin Schlesinger will serve as producers. Access Industries and A24 will be co-funding the production and development will be overseen by House Productions in association with Access Entertainment and BBC Films. The film will enter the production stage in October, with filming allegedly set to be held in Louisiana. As of writing, it is unknown when the film will be released.

Kevin is the only survivor of the six sons of Von Erich family patriarch and wrestling promoter, Fritz. His five brothers all passed away due to various manners over a number of years. His sons, Marshall and Ross, can be found in Major League Wrestling.

White is most widely known for portraying eldest brother Lip Gallagher on the popular drama-comedy Showtime series, "Shameless." He currently stars as the lead in the FX series, "The Bear," a show that tells the story of a young chef in Chicago who must come back to run his family's sandwich shop.