The Latest On Which Von Erich Zac Efron Will Portray In Upcoming Feature Film

Zac Efron is known primarily for light-hearted musicals, but he's about to have to go to a very different place.

Further information has come out about "The Iron Claw," the upcoming pro wrestling movie covering the tragic story of the Von Erich family. Zac Efron was announced to be in the starring role, and according to PWInsider, he will be playing Kevin Von Erich, the only surviving son of the wrestling family's patriarch, Fritz.

Deadline announced that Efron would be involved in the movie back in mid-June, but no further information was provided as to what role he was going to portray. The description of the film that Deadline provided was as follows:

"Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day."

The Von Erich name is still very active in the world of wrestling as Kevin's two sons, Ross and Marshall, have become top stars in Major League Wrestling, winning that promotion's world tag team titles and just recently competing against the Briscoes at Ric Flair's Last Match at the end of July.. Despite Kevin, Marshall, and Ross' presence in the business, PWI is reporting that the Von Erich family has no ties to "Iron Claw." The film will be written and directed by Sean Durkin, who won Best Director at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival for "Martha Marcy May Marlene." Production is scheduled to start in October, and filming will reportedly take place in Louisiana.