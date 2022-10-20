'Liar Liar' Star Joins Cast Of Von Erichs Film

The matriarch of the Von Erich family has been cast.

Maura Tierney, star of shows like "ER" and "NewsRadio" as well as the Jim Carrey film "Liar Liar," has been cast as Doris Von Erich, mother of the infamous Von Erich brothers, for the family biopic "The Iron Claw," according to Deadline. Tierney had recently been seen on such television series as "The Affair," "American Rust," and "The Good Wife."

"Mindhunter" star Holt McCallany has already set for the role of Doris' husband Fritz Von Erich for the film, which is written and will be helmed by "Martha Marcy May Marlene director" Sean Durkin; A24 is behind the film's release. However, there is still no timetable for the projct heading into production or for its release.

Zac Efron — star of "High School Musical," "Hairspray," and "Neighbors" – will play Kevin Von Erich, as Jeremy Allen White from "The Bear" and "Shameless" is lined up for the role of former NWA World Champion Kerry Von Erich, and Harris Dickson ("Triangle of Sadness") will step into the part David Von Erich.

Stars of the World Class Championship Wrestling promotion — run by their father Fritz — the Von Erich brothers were infamous for achieving wrestling stardom, only to lose it all in a whirlwind of drug abuse, illness, injury, and suicide, all of which clashed with the clean-cut All American image that their father presented. Of the Von Erich siblings, Kevin is the lone surviving member; his sons Ross and Marshall have followed in their father's footsteps, wrestling in MLW and the independent scene

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.