'Mindhunter' Actor Cast In Upcoming Von Erich Biopic

The Von Erich Family patriarch has officially been cast.

"Deadline" is reporting that "Mindhunter" star Holt McCallany has been cast as Fritz Von Erich in A24's "The Iron Claw," a film about the Von Erich family's many trials and tribulations in the pro wrestling business. Written and directed by Sean Durkin, the film has already cast "Shameless" star Jeremy White as Kerry Von Erich, "The Beach Bum's" Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, and "Triangle Of Sadness'" Harris Dickson as David Von Erich. McCallany comes to the production fresh off the production of the final installments of the "Mission: Impossible" franchise, "Dead Reckoning" parts 1 and 2. There is no word on when "The Iron Claw" will go begin production.

The Von Erich family is infamous for rising to glory in the state of Texas with the wildly popular World Class Championship Wrestling promotion, run by Fritz, but as each Von Erich child passed through the wrestling business, greater, and greater tragedy befell them, not unlike the Kennedy family. David Von Erich died during a tour of Japan. Kerry Von Erich, Mike Von Erich, and Chris Von Erich all died by suicide, with Kerry being the most recent of the Von Erich children to die in 1993. Kevin Von Erich is the only surviving Von Erich sibling left, and currently is managing his sons Ross and Marshall, who have become wrestling stars in their own right, wrestling for Major League Wrestling, as well as various independent promotions, even wrestling at Ric Flair's Last Match.