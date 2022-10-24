Chavo Guerrero Lands Wrestling Coordinator And Acting Role For Major Film - Exclusive

Whenever there's a wrestling TV show or movie being made, and it needs a professional brought in to train or consult on the action between the ropes, who do movie producers call? It seems like Chavo Guerrero Jr. is on speed dial for the job, and that looks to be the case once again for arguably the most notable wrestling film project to come along since "The Wrestler" in 2008.

Wrestling Inc. can confirm that Guerrero will be involved in "The Iron Claw," the upcoming biopic of the famous Von Erich wrestling family. Guerrero will serve as the wrestling coordinator, and will also have a role in the film, although Wrestling Inc. cannot confirm who he will be playing at this time.

This will be at least the third wrestling-based project where Guerrero has served as either a consultant, wrestling coordinator, or trainer. He had previously served in such capacity for the Netflix series "GLOW" – where he also played the part of wrestler Chico Guapo — and most recently for the NBC series "Young Rock."

Guerrero's involvement in "The Iron Claw" is fitting. Like the Von Erichs, Guerrero's family were natives of Texas and fixtures in the Texas wrestling scene. Guerrero's father, Chavo Guerrero Sr., also worked for Fritz Von Erich's World Class Championship Wrestling in from 1983 to 1985, including a match where he teamed with Kerry Von Erich. He would also wrestle Fritz, David, and Kevin Von Erich years earlier in a battle royal match in 1978.

Directed by "Martha Marcy May Marlene" director Sean Durkin, "The Iron Claw" will star Zach Efron as Kevin, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry, Harris Dickinson as David, and Maura Tierney and Holt McCallany as Doris and Fritz Von Erich. No release date for the film has been put on the calendar, with production yet to even commence.