MJF Vows Not To Use This Foreign Object At Full Gear

MJF has vowed not to use his Dynamite Diamond Ring in his upcoming AEW World Title match against champion Jon Moxley at the Full Gear pay-per-view on November 19.

"You know what I'm going to do? I'm going to make a promise for one night and one night only," MJF told Renee Paquette while speaking with her on Wednesday night's "Dynamite". "At Full Gear when I go for the grandest prize of them all, I promise that I will not use my Dynamite Diamond Ring, because I don't need it. The only thing I've never needed to be a success in my life is a grudge, and trust me, I'm chock-full of them."

"The Devil Himself" continued on to explain that William Regal's comment that he couldn't beat Moxley without the use of his diamond ring during their heated exchange last week stuck with him. He also mentioned that his frustrations have been boiling up over the past several months.

"I've taken every grudge and I've mashed it down into a chip and put it directly on my shoulder. Come November 19 in my backyard, I ain't fighting Regal, I ain't fighting Moxley, I ain't fighting Penta. I'm fighting every single sorry scumbag who ever told me I wasn't good enough."

MJF earned his title shot by winning the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view back in September. He first appeared as a masked "joker" during the match before unmasking himself following the main event of the show.

If you use quotes from this article, please provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.