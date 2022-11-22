Actor Cast As Ric Flair In 'The Iron Claw'

The casting of the Von Erich family biopic "The Iron Claw" has expanded with Aaron Dean Eisenberg being signed to play Ric Flair.

Deadline reported that Eisenberg's role "is expected to be a cameo," even though Flair played a major role in the family's saga when he defeated Kerry Von Erich for the NWA Championship Belt in 1984.

Eisenberg is best known for his recurring role on "The Deuce," where Eisenberg played a failed actor who is forced to resort to pornography. Other cast members in "The Iron Claw" include Zac Efron as Kevin Von Erich, Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich, and Holt McCallany as Fritz Von Erich.

The film's cast also features a few professional wrestlers including NWA's Brady Pierce as Michael Hayes and Chavo Guerrero Jr. in a yet-to-be-announced role; Guerrero is also a wrestling coordinator on the production.

"The Iron Claw" has gained additional attention among wrestling fans for its casting of AEW World Champion MJF in his feature film debut. Press reports stated that MJF will play Kevin Vaugh, who was unsuccessfully passed off as the dynasty's alleged cousin Lance Von Erich, but MJF refused to confirm that he was assigned to that part while sharing his unique brand of tactlessness in a recent interview in theorizing how the Von Erich clan could have avoided their multiple tragedies.

"I think the number one lesson to be learned is: Don't be born and raised in Texas," he said. "It's a horrible place. If the Von Erichs were a Long Island family, none of this would have went down."