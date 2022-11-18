Chavo Guerrero Discusses Working With MJF On 'The Iron Claw'

AEW star MJF will soon be making his feature film debut in "The Iron Claw." Based on the true events of the historic Von Erich family, MJF will portray Kevin Vaughan — best known as Lance Von Erich — who was momentarily labeled as a cousin to the family, following the hospitalization of Mike Von Erich. In addition to MJF, Chavo Guerrero Jr. recently confirmed his role as the wrestling coordinator for the biopic, in addition to landing a yet-to-be-revealed role. With "The Iron Claw" currently in the middle of principal photography, Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman asked Guerrero in an exclusive interview about working with MJF on set.

"MJF is pretty good at everything he does, so he adapts pretty well," Guerrero said. "And even if he doesn't know what's going on, he would never let you know that he doesn't know what's going on." The former WWE Tag Team Champion continued on to note MJF's likelihood "to get better and better" at acting through his natural ability to draw heat and "working everybody." Although the likes of John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have already established themselves rather successfully in both professional wrestling and Hollywood, Guerrero believes the AEW star has a different kind of potential.

"I see him more as a Roddy Piper potential," he said. The WWE Hall of Famer captivated audiences with his "rowdy" attitude and innate ability to stir things up. "Anytime you see Cena or Rock or Batista for the most part in interviews, they're very PC in a sense; MJF is not," Guerrero explained. "He's more like a Roddy Piper. He ruffles feathers and gets people going. It's cool to see. I love it."